The New York Mets on Monday announced former Bloomberg CEO Scott Havens as their new president of business operations.

Havens will run the day-to-day business strategy and report to Mets owner Steve Cohen.

"Bringing someone on board of Scott's caliber is an exciting development for the Mets organization," Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement. "Scott has vast experience leading world-class media and digital technology-led companies such as Bloomberg Media and Time Inc. and he'll provide a modern vision and strategic direction for our organization."

The Mets hired David Stearns as president of baseball operations last month.