Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates signed catcher Ali Sánchez to a 1-year deal on Friday, giving them another player to throw in the mix behind the plate with Endy Rodriguez and Henry Davis.

The 26-year-old Sánchez spent last season with Arizona's Triple-A affiliate in Reno, hitting .311 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 RBIs in 67 games. He also threw out 22 baserunners.

Sánchez has appeared in seven major league games, five for the New York Mets in 2020 and two for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021.

While Pirates general manager Ben Cherington has insisted that Davis, the top overall pick in the 2021 draft, will get a chance at catcher, Sánchez's arrival gives Pittsburgh flexibility at the position. Davis played primarily in right field after making his major league debut in June.

The Pirates also claimed right-handed pitcher Roddery Munoz off waivers from the Washington Nationals. Muñoz, 23, went a combined 4-6 with a 5.42 ERA in 34 appearances at multiple levels of the minors in 2023.