LOS ANGELES -- Shohei Ohtani opened his first news conference with the Los Angeles Dodgers by dodging questions about whether he had a second Tommy John surgery.

"At the time of the announcement, we didn't know which way we were going to go. That's why I never said what type of procedure was going to be done," Ohtani said Thursday at a news conference to discuss his record $700 million, 10-year contract.

It was Ohtani's first time speaking with the media since Aug. 9, two weeks before a pitching injury that required surgery with Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Sept. 19 and will keep him off the mound until 2025. Ohtani had Tommy John surgery with ElAttrache on Oct. 1, 2018.