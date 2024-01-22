Open Extended Reactions

Right-hander Collin McHugh, who won a World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017, announced his retirement from baseball on Monday.

In a social media post, McHugh, 36, said he never expected to last 11 seasons in the major leagues. Or even one.

"I threw 90 mph. I was NEVER supposed to make it out of A ball," he wrote.

The New York Mets selected him in the 18th round of the 2008 draft. The Mets were one of five franchises he played for in his career.

"16 years later, it's finally time for me to hang 'em up," McHugh continued. "And as cringey as it might sound, I'm proud of myself. Proud that I didn't give up. Proud of the clubhouses I've been lucky enough to have a locker in."

McHugh had a 71-47 record and a 3.72 ERA in 346 career games (127 starts), with one complete game and 967 strikeouts in 992⅔ innings. He won 19 games for the Astros in 2015.

McHugh spent his final two seasons with his hometown Atlanta Braves, posting a 7-3 record with a 3.38 ERA in 99 appearances (one start) from 2022 to '23.