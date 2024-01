How to watch 2024 Caribbean Series on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Open Extended Reactions

The Caribbean Series gets underway Thursday in Miami's LoanDepot Park. This year, seven countries will compete: Venezuela (Tiburones de La Guaira), Dominican Republic (Tigres del Licey), Puerto Rico (Criollos de Caguas), Mexico (Naranjeros de Hermosillo), Panama (Federales de Chiriqui), Curacao (Curaçao Suns) and Nicaragua (Gigantes de Rivas).

Last year, the Dominican Republic's Tigres del Licey won the Caribbean Series. The Tigres have now won 11 titles -- the most of any team.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Caribbean Series.

Where can I watch the Caribbean Series games?

Below is a schedule of the 2024 Caribbean Series games. All games will be simulcast on ESPN+ and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

All times Eastern

THURSDAY

Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico, 10:30 a.m.

Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Panamá vs. Curacao, 10:30 a.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Mexico, 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic, 8:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Mexico vs. Dominican Republic, 8:30 p.m.

FEB. 5

Nicaragua vs. Curacao, 10:30 a.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Panama, 8:30 p.m.

FEB. 6

Mexico vs. Nicaragua, 10:30 a.m.

Curacao vs. Dominican Republic, 3:30 p.m.

Panama vs. Venezuela, 8:30 p.m.

FEB. 7

Curacao vs. Puerto Rico, 10:30 a.m.

Dominican Republic vs. Panama, 3:30 p.m.

Nicaragua vs. Venezuela, 8:30 p.m.

FEB. 8

Semifinal 1, 3 p.m.

Semifinal 2, 8 p.m.

FEB. 9

Final, 8 p.m.

How many titles has each country won?

Dominican Republic: 22 (1971, 1973, 1977, 1980, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1994, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021, 2023)

Puerto Rico: 16 (1951, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1978, 1983, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1995, 2000, 2017, 2018)

Mexico 9 (1976, 1986, 1996, 2002, 2005, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016)

Cuba: 8 (1949, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 2015)

Venezuela: 7 (1970, 1979, 1982, 1984, 1989, 2006, 2009)

Panama: 2 (1950, 2019)

Colombia: 1 (2022)

Curaçao: 0

*Information from ESPN Stats & Information

Where can I find more baseball coverage from ESPN?

Be sure to check out ESPN's MLB page, which includes free agency news, in-depth analysis, offseason grades, fantasy baseball content and more.