The Minnesota Twins placed utility player Austin Martin on the 10-day injured list on Sunday because of a right oblique strain.

In a corresponding move, the Twins recalled outfielder Matt Wallner from Triple-A St. Paul. Waller started in left field during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Astros, going 1-for-1 with a walk.

Martin has not played since Friday. The move is retroactive to Saturday.

The 25-year-old Martin made his major league debut on March 30 and is hitting .265 with nine doubles, one home run, nine RBIs, a .372 slugging percentage and .331 on-base percentage in 113 at-bats over 47 games.

Martin has played in the outfield, at second base and as the designated hitter.

