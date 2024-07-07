Open Extended Reactions

The Cincinnati Reds placed outfielder Nick Martini on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of a left thumb injury.

Martini jammed his thumb during a headfirst slide while trying to steal second base in the second inning of Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Martini did not come out of the game.

Martini, 34, had collected three hits in eight at-bats over his past three games to raise his average to .212 this season. He has five home runs and 24 RBIs in 52 games.

In parts of five seasons with the Oakland Athletics (2018-19), San Diego Padres (2019), Chicago Cubs (2021) and Reds (2023-present), Martini is batting .252 with seven homers and 70 RBIs in 193 games.

In a corresponding move, the Reds recalled shortstop Livan Soto from Triple-A Louisville. Soto, 24, has played in one game for Cincinnati and went 0-for-3. He has hit .269 (63-for-234) with 12 doubles, two homers and 28 RBIs across three Triple-A teams affiliated with the Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore Orioles and Reds.