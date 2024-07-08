Austin Slater sends the ball out of the park to extend the Giants' lead to 10-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning. (0:27)

Fresh off being swept at home by the Detroit Tigers in a weekend series, the Cincinnati Reds dealt for veteran outfielder Austin Slater from the San Francisco Giants late Sunday night.

The short-handed Reds, who needed some utility depth, received cash considerations as well, in exchange for left-handed pitcher Alex Young.

Slater, 31, who has also played first base in his career, is hitting .200 with one home run and nine RBIs in 43 games. He has spent his entire career in the Giants organization and had his best season in 2022, when he hit seven home runs with 34 RBIs.

Cincinnati is without injured infielders Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Matt McLain for an extended period of time, and over the weekend, catcher Luke Maile was placed on the injured list during the same series in which outfielder Nick Martini suffered a left thumb sprain. Also, leadoff hitter and outfielder TJ Friedl, who is suffering from a right hamstring strain, is on the injured list for the third time this season.

The Reds open a home series vs. the Colorado Rockies on Monday. Despite a three-game sweep against the New York Yankees to begin last week, they are 42-48, 10.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

The Giants immediately optioned Young, 30, to Triple-A Sacramento after the deal. He appeared in only three games for the Reds this season, posting two strikeouts in two innings.