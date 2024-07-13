Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- As they wind down a disappointing first half, the last-place Colorado Rockies received some good news on the medical report Friday.

Germán Márquez threw a bullpen at Citi Field and is scheduled to start Sunday against the New York Mets in his long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery. He's been on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues but hasn't pitched in the majors since April 26, 2023.

"It's going to be good to have him back. He's super excited to be back. The guys are pumped to have him here and ready for Sunday," manager Bud Black said. "So, we're anxiously awaiting his return to our rotation. He feels good. Came out of his rehab starts very good -- after the game, next day, bounce back, so he feels good."

Márquez is expected to throw 75 to 90 pitches Sunday. The 29-year-old right-hander has won at least 11 games four times and is 65-56 with a 4.41 ERA in eight big league seasons -- all with the Rockies.

"He's a team guy first. He cares about each and every player. He cares about the organization," Black said. "Just his nature is such where you feel good about it. He's a great competitor. He loves this organization. He's that type of guy."

In addition, oft-injured Rockies slugger Kris Bryant took batting practice indoors and increased the intensity of his strength-and-conditioning workout. It is "highly likely" he will begin a minor league rehab assignment next Friday right after the All-Star break, Black said.

The 32-year-old Bryant has been sidelined since June 3 with a bruised left rib. The first baseman and outfielder also was on the injured list from April 14 to May 21 with a low back strain.

Bryant was the 2016 NL MVP after helping the Chicago Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908. The four-time All-Star and 2015 NL Rookie of the Year has struggled mightily to stay healthy and produce since signing a $182 million, seven-year contract with Colorado in March 2022. He is hitting .186 with two homers, 10 RBIs and a .586 OPS in 24 games this season.

In other injury-related news, Charlie Blackmon returned to the lineup Friday night against the Mets after missing three games with a sore right hamstring. The four-time All-Star and 2017 NL batting champion was in the leadoff spot as the designated hitter.

Left fielder Nolan Jones was scratched from the original lineup with back tightness and replaced by Sam Hilliard.