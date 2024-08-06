Gabriel Moreno appears to pick up an injury on a single in the second inning and leaves the field limping. (1:08)

CLEVELAND -- Arizona Diamondbacks veteran Gabriel Moreno departed Monday's 7-6 win over the Cleveland Guardians early with a left groin strain and is headed to the injured list.

Moreno, a Gold Glove catcher who homered off Logan Allen earlier in the game, spoke to reporters after the win through in interpreter.

"I was going at high intensity and felt a tight pull halfway down the line (on an infield single)," he said. "I don't know how long it's going to take because this is the first time I've had this kind of injury."

After falling to the ground, the 24-year-old remained on the field, writhing in pain, for several minutes before limping back to the dugout.

Moreno's grounder initially bounced off the left foot of pitcher Logan Allen, who had been struck on the head by a Randal Grichuk line drive in the first.

Jose Herrera ran for Moreno and took over behind the plate.

Herrera is the only other catcher on the active roster. First baseman Christian Walker, normally the emergency backup, is on the injured list with a strained left oblique.

In 86 games this season, Moreno is batting .262 with five homers and 41 RBIs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.