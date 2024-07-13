Check out all 10 strikeouts from Seth Lugo's impressive outing against the Guardians on June 30. (0:49)

BOSTON -- Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro lobbied for Royals right-hander Seth Lugo to start Tuesday's All-Star Game for the American League.

Quartaro made the case for Lugo with Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who will lead the AL team.

"I called him and pushed as hard as I could to recommend Seth to start," Quatraro said Saturday.

Lugo entered Saturday's start against Boston 11-3 with a majors-leading 2.21 ERA. Only Atlanta's Chris Sale (12-3) had more wins.

"It certainly merits it with his accomplishments through the year," Quatraro said. "I understand that there's a lot of guys there that deserve it and their managers are campaigning for them as well."

A first-time All-Star, 34-year-old Lugo is in his first season with the Royals, who signed him to a $45 million, three-year contract.

Asked what Bochy told him, Quatraro responded: "He said it's a tough decision. Lugo's had a great year and put himself in position to be considered to start, but it's a tough choice."

Kansas City's last All-Star starting pitcher was Bret Saberhagen in 1987.

Pittsburgh rookie right-hander Paul Skenes will start for the National League.