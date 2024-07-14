Open Extended Reactions

The Royals acquired right-handed reliever Hunter Harvey from the Washington Nationals on Saturday, hoping to shore up a bullpen that has been a weakness as Kansas City fights for an American League wild-card spot.

For the 29-year-old Harvey, Washington will receive the 39th pick in Sunday's MLB draft as well as third baseman Cayden Wallace, one of Kansas City's top prospects, the Nationals announced.

The Royals have aggressively sought late-inning relief help in recent weeks, sources said. Harvey is not a free agent until after the 2025 season.

In 43 games for the Nationals this season, Harvey is 2-4 with a 4.20 ERA and has struck out 50 and walked 12 in 45 innings. He has closing experience, saving 10 games for the Nationals in 2023, and over the past two years struck out 112 with 25 walks in 100 innings and a 2.70 ERA.

Kansas City's bullpen ranks 21st in MLB with a 4.26 ERA and Royals relievers have the second-lowest strikeout rate of any team in baseball. Of their relievers who have thrown at least 20 innings, left-hander Angel Zerpa owns the best ERA at 3.44 and closer James McArthur has a 4.10 ERA and 17 saves.

To make room for Harvey on their roster, the Royals designated veteran reliever Nick Anderson for assignment.

At 52-44, the Royals are one game behind Boston (52-42) for the third wild-card slot. Also ahead of them are the New York Yankees (58-39) and the Minnesota Twins (53-41). The Houston Astros, at 50-45, are 1½ games behind Kansas City.

While most MLB draft picks are not eligible to be traded, Kansas City was able to move the 39th pick because it was a competitive balance choice given to smaller-market and lower-revenue teams. The pick comes with a slot value of $2,395,000 and boosts the Nationals' draft-bonus pool from the 13th highest to seventh highest.

Washington's top pick is 10th overall. The Royals own the sixth pick.

Wallace, 22, was a second-round pick in the 2022 draft out of Arkansas and is hitting .282/.350/.427 at Double-A this season. He is on the injured list after suffering an oblique strain.