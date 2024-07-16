Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred expressed concern Tuesday for player safety as it relates to gambling while expressing confidence in the league's ability to catch personnel who violate the league's gambling policies.

Speaking hours before the All-Star Game, Manfred said he's heard from players about threats they are receiving -- though he didn't get into specifics about them.

"If a player receives a threat from any source, on any topic, it is a matter of concern to us that we take really seriously," Manfred stated. "I've had players in the last month mention this issue to me as one of concern and we're discussing what we should do to be more proactive in this area."

Manfred's comments come on the heels of several player suspensions this season and even a lifetime ban for gambling, combined with an umpire currently under investigation for a violation as well.

It also comes just weeks after Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud charges after stealing money from Ohtani to pay off gambling debts.

Manfred is confident the league's association with gambling entities is helping police their policies. Those companies report violations to the league which can lead to investigations being opened and stiff penalties assessed. Last month, San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano was banned for life for gambling a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates last season. Four other players received one-year suspensions.

"I'm a believer that penalties and demonstration of your ability to figure what's going on serves as a deterrent," Manfred said. "Working your whole life to get to the major leagues in whatever role and lose that over sports betting, that's a huge penalty.

"I truly believe we're in a better position to know what's going on today then we were in the old days when it was all illegal."

Manfred also indicated that talks have gained some steam in regard to MLB players participating in the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

"We're talking about what can be done," Manfred said. "What exactly what it would look like. What are the compromises that we would have to make in terms of our season. I remain open-minded on that topic."

The league could take several different paths in order for players to participate including shortening the 2028 season by games or lengthening it by days or weeks. The league believes the schedule would have to pause for about 10 days -- taking the place of an All-Star break -- and would occur a little later than the normal mid-July break. The discussions are still in the early stages and could just apply to 2028 when the Olympics are in the United States.

"There is player interest on this topic," Manfred said.

Tony Clark, the executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, said, "The feedback we've gotten from players is such that there is an interest in participating if given the opportunity."

Also, out of safety concerns because of excessive heat, the league is attempting to accommodate the Oakland Athletics and their opponents next season when the team plays its home games in Sacramento.

There is concern that temperatures could reach dangerous levels for players playing in what will be the only open air, artificial surface venue in MLB. Manfred said the goal is to play as many night games as possible there.

"We're trying to limit the distance that would have to be traveled by clubs from Sacramento on getaway days," he said.

Also on Tuesday, Manfred said MLB will consider going back to having players wear their team uniforms for the All-Star Game. Club uniforms were used by the American League from 1933 to 2019 and by the National League from 1934 to 2019. When the game resumed in 2021 following the pandemic-related cancellation in 2020, MLB had started a uniform contract with Nike and Fanatics, and All-Stars were outfitted in specially designed league uniforms that drew criticism from traditionalists.

This year's AL uniforms had a sandy base with red sleeves and lettering and the NL had a navy base with light blue sleeves and lettering.

"I'm aware of the sentiment on this issue," Manfred said. "I think where my head is on it, it's something we're going to have a conversation about coming out of the All-Star Game. We've got a lot of uniform things going on. And, obviously, the conversations have to involve the players first and foremost but Nike, some of our partners. But I am aware of the sentiment, and I do know why people kind of like that tradition."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.