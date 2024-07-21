Aaron Boone gets tossed in-between innings against the Rays after arguing balls and strikes with the home plate umpire. (0:35)

NEW YORK -- New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the major-league-leading fifth time this season and the 38th time in his career when plate umpire Edwin Jimenez tossed him for arguing during Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boone was ejected before the start of the seventh inning for arguing from the dugout after slumping Alex Verdugo was called out on a full-count fastball from Colin Poche that appeared to be low.

Verdugo repeatedly complained after the call for the first out in the bottom of the sixth. New York was trailing 3-0 at the time.

Boone led the major leagues with nine ejections in 2022 and tied for the most last year with seven.

Frustration appears to be setting in with a club that was the talk of baseball at the beginning of the season. But New York's rotation, which had a major league-best 2.86 ERA during a 51-24 start through June 18, has a big league-worst 6.39 mark since. The Yankees allowed 22 runs in the first inning of their opening 70 games but have given up 25 in their last 31.

