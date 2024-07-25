Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton sustained a right forearm contusion during the Twins' 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

X-rays on Buxton's arm were negative, according to Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli.

Buxton was hit by 96 mph sinker from Philadelphia reliever Orion Kerkering in the bottom of the seventh inning. He stayed in the game but was soon replaced by Austin Martin when Minnesota came out on the field for the eighth.

Before his departure, Buxton went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Buxton, 30, is hitting .278 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs in 77 games this season.