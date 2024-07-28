Jon Gray exits the game after suffering an injury in warmups for the Rangers. (1:29)

TORONTO -- Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray left Sunday's start against Toronto without throwing a pitch after feeling discomfort in his right groin while warming up for the bottom of the first inning.

The Rangers, who got just two outs from starter Michael Lorenzen in Saturday's 7-3 loss, brought in right-hander Jonathan Hernández to pitch in Gray's place.

"It's the worst," Gray said of his early exit. "It feels like a bad dream. It's ridiculous. Just knowing the situation going in, knowing the team needed a big game from me. To not even be able to throw a pitch, it's devastating. It's awful."