The Cincinnati Reds placed catcher Austin Wynns on the 10-day injured list Monday with a teres major tear in his right shoulder.

In corresponding moves, the Reds selected the contract of catcher Eric Yang from Triple-A Louisville and transferred right-hander Graham Ashcraft (right elbow strain) from the 15- to the 60-day injured list.

Wynns, 33, played Sunday and went 1-for-2 with one RBI in a 2-1 loss at Tampa Bay. He is 7-for-19 (.368) in seven games in his first season with the Reds.

He is a career .230 hitter with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs in 238 games over parts of six seasons with the Baltimore Orioles (2018-19, 2021), San Francisco Giants (2022-23), Los Angeles Dodgers (2023), Colorado Rockies (2023) and Reds.

Yang, 26, would be making his major league debut after playing for the Reds' Double-A and Triple-A affiliates this season. Cincinnati selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of UC Santa Barbara.

Ashcraft, 26, has not played for the Reds since July 7. He is 5-5 with a 5.24 ERA, 27 walks and 57 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings over 15 starts this season.