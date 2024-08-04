Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Nathan Eovaldi's franchise record streak of innings without a walk has ended after the Texas Rangers right-hander walked Boston's Masataka Yoshida with one out in the first inning of Sunday's 7-2 loss.

Eovaldi got ahead 0-2 before throwing four consecutive balls Sunday. Yoshida checked his swing on the full-count pitch, a high 95.6 mph fastball. Catcher Jonah Heim appealed to third base umpire D.J. Reyburn, who ruled the left-handed Yoshida didn't go around.

Eovaldi finished Sunday's start with just the one walk but did give up five runs on seven hits in his five innings on the mound.

The walk was the first in 43⅓ innings for Eovaldi, who faced 167 consecutive batters without issuing a free pass. Both numbers were Texas/Washington franchise records, according to Elias.

Eovaldi went six consecutive starts without allowing a walk. His previous walk was to Milwaukee's Willy Adames in the third inning on June 26.

The 34-year-old didn't allow a walk in July. He was the first Texas pitcher and the first in the majors since at least 1933 to go an entire month without a walk while making at least six starts.

Eovaldi was the first pitcher in the majors to record at least 30 strikeouts without a walk over a span of at least six starts since Corey Kluber did it for Cleveland in 2018.

Before joining the Rangers in 2023, Eovaldi spent his previous four-plus seasons with the Red Sox.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.