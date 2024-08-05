        <
          What are the longest losing streaks in MLB history?

          The Chicago White Sox are the latest MLB team to cope with an extended losing streak. David Berding/Getty Images
          Aug 5, 2024, 09:19 PM

          In August 2024, the Chicago White Sox became the 12th team in major league history -- and seventh since 1900 -- to lose 20 straight games in a single season.

          The longest single-season MLB losing streak of all time was 26 games, by the 1889 Louisville Colonels. In the modern era (since 1900), the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies top the list.

          What other teams claim the longest losing streaks in MLB history?

          23 games

          1961 Philadelphia Phillies

          21 games

          1988 Baltimore Orioles

          20 games

          *2024 Chicago White Sox

          1969 Montreal Expos

          1943 Philadelphia Athletics

          1916 Philadelphia Athletics

          1906 Boston Americans

          19 games

          2021 Baltimore Orioles

          *Indicates active losing streak

