What are the longest losing streaks in MLB history?

Open Extended Reactions

In August 2024, the Chicago White Sox became the 12th team in major league history -- and seventh since 1900 -- to lose 20 straight games in a single season.

The longest single-season MLB losing streak of all time was 26 games, by the 1889 Louisville Colonels. In the modern era (since 1900), the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies top the list.

What other teams claim the longest losing streaks in MLB history?

23 games

1961 Philadelphia Phillies

21 games

1988 Baltimore Orioles

20 games

*2024 Chicago White Sox

1969 Montreal Expos

1943 Philadelphia Athletics

1916 Philadelphia Athletics

1906 Boston Americans

19 games

2021 Baltimore Orioles

*Indicates active losing streak

For more MLB coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, rankings, standings, stats, schedules, and more.