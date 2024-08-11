Open Extended Reactions

Mariners All-Star outfielder Julio Rodriguez was activated from the injured list and is returning to the lineup as Seattle's designated hitter, batting fourth, for Sunday night's game against the New York Mets.

Rodriguez had been sidelined since suffering a high ankle sprain July 21 while making a play against the center-field fence. The two-time All-Star made consistent progress in his recovery and in recent days had been testing the ankle by running.

It's unclear when Rodriguez will return to center field, but his presence in the lineup could give the Mariners a boost at a time when they are fighting the Houston Astros for AL West supremacy.

The Mariners (62-56), who have won three straight games, entered Sunday in a virtual tie with the Astros (61-55) atop the division.

Rodriguez started very slowly this season but batted .438 with a 1.281 OPS and three homers in his last nine games before the ankle injury. The two-time Silver Slugger and 2022 Rookie of the Year is batting .263 with 11 homers, 37 RBIs and 18 stolen bases this season.