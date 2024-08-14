Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez's entire major league coaching staff has been signed for 2025.

Martinez made the announcement Wednesday before his team's game at Baltimore. The Nationals are fourth in the NL East, but their future could be bright with young players such as infielder CJ Abrams and outfielder James Wood. Washington's starting rotation has gotten contributions from rookies Mitchell Parker and DJ Herz.

"I really wanted to get it done now. This way there's a little bit of unity, and all the guys know that they'll be back," Martinez said. "We work really good together, and they're doing a great job with our kids."