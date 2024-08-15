Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles sent top prospect Coby Mayo to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday after he went 1-for-17 in his first stint in the major leagues.

Mayo did produce his first career hit Wednesday night against Washington, but the Orioles optioned him and recalled infielder Livan Soto from Norfolk. Soto gives Baltimore an extra option at the middle infield spots.

Mayo is the No. 10 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, but he wasn't able to provide much of a boost offensively after the Orioles lost third baseman Jordan Westburg to a broken hand.