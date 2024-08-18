Open Extended Reactions

The Oakland Athletics placed right-hander Austin Adams on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right forearm tendinitis.

The move is retroactive to Thursday. In a corresponding move, the A's activated right-hander Dany Jimenez (strained left oblique) from the 15-day IL.

Adams, 33, is 1-2 with a 3.92 ERA, 53 strikeouts, 23 walks and an American League-leading 13 hit batters in 41⅓ innings over 56 relief appearances in his first season with Oakland.

In parts of eight seasons, Adams is 7-7 with a 4.10 ERA, 223 strikeouts and 98 walks in 155⅔ innings over 188 games (two starts) with the Washington Nationals (2017-19), Seattle Mariners (2019), San Diego Padres (2020-22), Arizona Diamondbacks (2023) and Athletics.

Adams signed as a free agent with the New York Mets in November but was designated for assignment with his contract then purchased by the A's in March.

Jimenez, 30, is 1-2 with one save, a 3.04 ERA, 21 strikeouts and 18 walks in 23⅔ innings over 23 relief appearances this season. He is a career 4-8 with 13 saves and a 3.38 ERA in 84 games (one start) for the San Francisco Giants (2020) and Athletics (2022-present).