On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves honored Ludacris with a night full of events dedicated to local Atlanta musical figures and the city's impact on the music industry and culture, giving new and upcoming artists a spotlight.

As part of honoring Ludacris, the Braves will gift the first 15,000 fans at Truist Park an exclusive Ludacris bobblehead.

The bobblehead features the Grammy Award-winning rapper in a Hank Aaron jersey with a microphone in his right hand and -- of course -- a gold watch for style purposes.

Ludacris also threw out the ceremonial first pitch against the Colorado Rockies with the same hands from his "Get Back" music video.

Leading up to the game, the Braves paid tribute to Ludacris with a set from the rapper's official DJ, photo stations from his album artwork over the years and a "Luda's at The Battery" food truck inspired by Ludacris' Chicken and Beer restaurant.

This is far from the multiplatinum rapper's first interaction with Atlanta's professional sports teams. In the 2023 NFL season he memorably rappelled from the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during a halftime performance of a Week 12 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

In 2021, he performed "Welcome to Atlanta," "Number One Spot," "Yeah!" and "Move," among others, at the World Series celebration. Ludacris was also featured in the Braves' launch video for their 2023 City Connect uniforms.