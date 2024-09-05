        <
          Yankees RHP Luis Gil back from injury, should start Friday vs. Cubs

          • Field Level Media
          Sep 5, 2024, 05:34 PM

          The New York Yankees returned right-hander Luis Gil from his rehabilitation assignment Thursday and reinstated him from the 15-day injured list.

          Gil was placed on the IL on Aug. 21 with a lower back strain. He is expected to start the opener of a three-game series against the host Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon.

          Gil, 26, is 12-6 with a 3.39 ERA through 24 starts this season. He has struck out 144 batters in 124⅔ innings but also leads the majors with 66 walks.

          The addition of Gil comes hours after the Yankees optioned right-hander Scott Effross to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

          Effross, 30, allowed a total of two runs on three hits in two innings across two relief appearances with the Yankees.