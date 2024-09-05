The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Max Kepler on the 10-day injured list Thursday with left patellar tendinitis.

The team called up outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. from Triple-A St. Paul and transferred left-hander Kody Funderburk (left oblique strain) to the 60-day injured list in corresponding transactions.

Kepler, 31, is batting .253 with eight homers and 42 RBIs in 105 games this season, his 10th campaign with Minnesota.

Keirsey, 27, made his major league debut in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rays, coming on as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning. At Triple A, he hit .292 with 14 homers, 75 RBIs and 36 steals in 103 games this season.

Funderburk, 27, has not pitched since July 12. He went 1-0 with a 5.61 ERA and one save in 26 relief appearances before landing on the IL on July 21.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report