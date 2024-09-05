Open Extended Reactions

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez, who missed the New York Mets' three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox this week, was activated from the paternity list Thursday.

In a corresponding move, the Mets optioned outfielder DJ Stewart to Triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets also claimed outfielder Jose Azocar off waivers from the San Diego Padres and assigned him to Syracuse. Right-hander Sean Reid-Foley (right shoulder impingement) was moved to the 60-day injured list.

In his first season with the Mets, the 37-year-old Martinez is hitting .252 with 16 homers and 65 RBIs in 105 games.

Stewart, 30, is hitting .175 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 72 games this season.

Azocar, 28, batted .219 with two RBIs in 61 games this season for San Diego.

In 23 relief appearances this season, Reid-Foley, 29, is 1-2 with a 1.66 ERA over 21 2/3 innings. He hasn't appeared in a game since June 19.