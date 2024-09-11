Open Extended Reactions

Fanatics Collectibles -- under the Bowman brand -- teamed up with Garbage Pail Kids for a 2024 Bowman Chrome card set with ultra-rare inserts: 23 MLB rookies and rising stars reimagined as Garbage Pail Kids.

"We've offered [the Garbage Pail Kids collaboration] as limited test product over the past few years, but this is the first time we are bringing the concept to one of our major releases," said Clay Luraschi, senior vice president of product at Fanatics Collectibles. "And it's the first time we are bringing it to Bowman, which has a focus on the top rookies and prospects in the game."

The 23 players highlighted include rising stars such as Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday, Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates NL Cy Young candidate Paul Skenes. Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto leads other names part of the set.

"[The players chosen] fit with Bowman's focus on top rookies and prospects," Luraschi said. "The artwork was done by longtime Garbage Pail Kid artist David Gross; our Bowman team selects the players, we collaborated on the gags, and then we worked with David to bring them to life."

Said gags include: Holliday as "Hovering Holliday," hoisted aloft by hard-working orioles, Chourio as "Jackpot Jackson" halfway down Bernie Brewer's slide, and Yamamoto as "Dodging Yamamoto," rendered as a gleaming statue in front of the Hollywood sign.

Luraschi calls the inserts "limited" in their print run.

While the Hobby Bowman Chrome odds aren't yet public, the Mega Box odds are. The base iteration of 2024 Bowman Chrome GPK inserts -- as they're called -- are 1:200; Orange Mojo, which are numbered to 25, are 1:841, Red Mojo (numbered to 5) are 1:4,205 and Black Mojo -- the rarest of the rare, numbered 1-of-1 -- are 1:20,293.