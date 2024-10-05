Open Extended Reactions

It's time for the division series!

After a wild-card round that lived up to its name, the eight teams in the division series start their title quest on Saturday. First, the Detroit Tigers visit the Cleveland Guardians (1:08 p.m.), followed by another interdivision matchup when the New York Mets take on the Philadelphia Phillies (4:08 p.m.) Later, the Kansas City Royals look to renew a storied rivalry with the New York Yankees (6:38 p.m.), the AL's No. 1 seed, while the NL's top dog, the Los Angeles Dodgers, host the San Diego Padres (8:38 p.m.).

We have you covered as the best-of-five series begin with matchups, live updates and analysis throughout the day, followed by our takeaways after the final pitch of each game.

Key links: Everything you need to know | Bracket | Picks

Jump to: Live updates | Lineups, matchups

Today's matchups

* All times Eastern

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians, 1:08 p.m.

Pitching matchup: Tyler Holton (7-2, 2.19 ERA) vs. Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA)

2024 regular-season head-to-head record: Cleveland won 7-6

Parker Meadows (L) CF

Kerry Carpenter (L) DH

Matt Vierling (R) RF

Riley Greene (L) LF

Colt Keith (L) 2B

Spencer Torkelson (R) 1B

Zach McKinstry (L) 3B

Trey Sweeney (L) SS

Jake Rogers (R) C

Guardians

Steven Kwan (L) LF

David Fry (R) DH

Jose Ramirez (S) 3B

Josh Naylor (L) 1B

Lane Thomas (R) CF

Andres Gimenez (L) 2B

Jhonkensy Noel (R) RF

Bo Naylor (L) C

Brayan Rocchio (S) SS

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies, 4:08 p.m.

Pitching matchup: Kodai Senga (1-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. Zack Wheeler (16-7, 2.57 ERA)

2024 regular-season head-to-head record: Phillies won 7-6

Starting lineups:

Mets

TBD

Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (L) DH

Trea Turner (R) SS

Bryce Harper (L) 1B

Nick Castellanos (R) RF

Alec Bohm (R) 3B

Bryson Stott (L) 2B

J.T. Realmuto (R) C

Brandon Marsh (L) LF

Johan Rojas (R) CF

Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees, 6:38 p.m.

Pitching matchup: Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA) vs. Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)

2024 regular-season head-to-head record: Yankees won 5-2

Starting lineups:

Royals

TBD

Yankees

TBD

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:38 p.m.

Pitching matchup: Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.47 ERA) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3.00 ERA)

2024 regular-season head-to-head record: Padres won 8-5

Starting lineups:

Padres

TBD

Dodgers

TBD

Live updates