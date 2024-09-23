Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Reliever Ron Marinaccio was claimed by the Chicago White Sox off waivers from the New York Yankees on Monday and optioned to Double-A Birmingham.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Marinaccio was 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in 16 relief appearances during his third season with the Yankees.

He went 6-5 with a 3.22 ERA in 101 relief appearances for New York over three seasons.

Marinaccio was 1-3 with a 2.04 ERA and eight saves this year for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Chicago's Triple-A Charlotte team has finished its season. Birmingham leads Tampa Bay's Montgomery 1-0 in the best-of-three Southern League championship series, which resumes Tuesday night.