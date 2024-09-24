Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- First baseman Ryan Mountcastle was activated by the Baltimore Orioles from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday after missing a month because of a sprained left wrist.

Baltimore also released reliever Craig Kimbrel before a series opener at the New York Yankees and optioned outfielder Eloy Jiménez to Triple-A Norfolk.

Mountcastle hurt his wrist diving into second base during a game against Houston on Aug. 22. He is hitting .265 with 13 homers and 61 RBIs.

"Adds another really good right-handed hitter for us," manager Brandon Hyde said.

Mountcastle singled as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and went to first base in the bottom half.

Kimbrel had been designated for assignment on Sept. 18. A nine-time All-Star, the 36-year-old right-hander has 440 saves, fifth on the career list. He had a 5.33 ERA and 23 saves in 29 chances with the Orioles after agreeing to a $13 million, one-year contract.

Jiménez, who turns 28 in November, was acquired from the Chicago White Sox at the July 30 trade deadline for minor league left-hander Trey McGough. Jiménez hit .232 with one homer and seven RBIs in 33 games for the Orioles, leaving his season average at .238 with six homes and 23 RBIs. He is in the final guaranteed season of a $43 million, six-year contract.

Because he has more than five years of major league service, Jiménez could not have been optioned without his consent.

In the last 10 days, the Orioles have regained right-handed relief pitcher Jacob Webb (Sept. 15), outfielder Heston Kjerstad (Sept. 15), left-handed relief pitcher Danny Coulombe (Sept. 20), infielder Jordan Westburg (Sunday) and third baseman Ramon Urias (Sunday).

Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, sidelined since July 31 by a right lat injury, is still not facing hitters and did not make the trip.