SAN DIEGO -- Padres manager Mike Shildt vehemently came to Manny Machado's defense Tuesday, one day after Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called the third baseman's throw toward his dugout in Game 2 of the NLDS "unsettling."

When asked about Roberts' comment, Shildt, speaking before the teams played in Game 3, said he would never "disparage another player on another team, especially anybody I've managed in the past, nor will I do it to a collective team."

The Padres manager then praised Machado's "professionalism and leadership" in the team's 10-2 win in Game 2, most notably the impromptu team meeting he led in the dugout after a seventh inning that saw Dodger Stadium fans hurl objects onto the field.

"He nor I nor anyone would profess to be perfect," Shildt said, "but Manny has made some strides that are very impressive both on and off the field. It's been a privilege to witness that. It's representative of him being a Roberto Clemente Award winner, and I expect him to win it. I get the privilege of seeing him, along with our players, behind the scenes do some really special things for young people, our community.

"But people have their right, clearly, to share what they want and how they want to share it."

Roberts declined to comment when read part of Shildt's remarks before Game 3, which the Padres won 6-5 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

Padres manager Mike Shildt said there was "zero" reason to believe that Manny Machado was targeting manager Dave Roberts with a throw toward the Dodgers' dugout. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Major League Baseball reviewed footage of Machado's throw toward the Dodgers' dugout, which caromed to the netting in front of where Roberts usually sits, and will not hand out any discipline, a source told ESPN.

Asked if he had any reason to believe Machado was targeting Roberts with his throw, Shildt said, "Zero."

"Manny has exceptional arm talent," Shildt said, before noting how the Padres clinched a playoff spot at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 24. "I think he proved that on the triple play."

Both teams expect emotions to be high in front of a charged crowd at Petco Park on Tuesday, and Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy emphasized the importance of keeping the focus internally.

"The Padres -- as a team, as a stadium, as an atmosphere -- thrive on that kind of emotion," Muncy said. "If we play into that, we're playing right into their hands. We've got to focus on ourselves."