LOS ANGELES -- A snake slithered through the Los Angeles Dodgers' dugout during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday.

The reptile appeared in the top of the fifth inning of the Dodgers' 7-3 loss to the New York Mets. It wasn't big enough to put a scare into anyone.

The snake was wrapped in a towel and removed by a member of the grounds crew.

The Dodgers trailed by six runs at the time, but they narrowed their deficit thanks to Max Muncy's solo home run in the fifth and Tommy Edman's two-run single in the sixth.

Los Angeles' rally fell short, however, as the snake didn't have the same effect as the San Diego Padres' rally goose that landed on the field at Dodger Stadium in 2022.

"I was hoping it was a rally snake and we turned a rally around right after that," Los Angeles reliever Brent Honeywell said. "But just something to get the boys moving a little different [after] everything else."

"We've had 'Snakes on a Plane', 'Snakes on a Train' and the latest Hollywood hit: 'Snake in the Dugout,'" joked Fox play-by-play commentator Joe Davis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.