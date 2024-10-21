Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner had surgery on his right hand after the season ended.

The 27-year-old Hoerner had right flexor tendon surgery on Oct. 11, according to the Cubs. Dr. Keith Meister performed the operation.

The team offered no further details on Monday.

Hoerner batted .273 with seven homers, 48 RBIs and 31 steals in a career-high 151 games this season. He hit .346 (45-for-130) in his last 34 games.

The Cubs went 83-79 for the second straight season and missed out on the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

Hoerner was selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2018 amateur draft out of Stanford University. He signed a $35 million, three-year contract in March 2023 that runs through the 2026 season.

Hoerner, who made his big league debut in 2019, is a .278 hitter with 29 homers, 217 RBIs and 102 steals in 548 major league games. He was a Gold Glove winner in 2023.