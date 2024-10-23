Tim Kurkjian crunches the numbers to show the magnitude of Shohei Ohtani's 50/50 season with the Dodgers. (3:16)

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball sold for $4.392 million at auction, including buyer's premium, shattering the record paid for a baseball -- or any sports ball, for that matter.

The previous high price was Mark McGwire's record-breaking 70th home run ball from the 1998 MLB season, which Spawn creator Todd McFarlane paid $3 million for in early 1999.

Ohtani is the only player in baseball history to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in a season. He reached the milestone on Sept. 19 when the Dodgers star hit his second of three homers against the Marlins.

The ball, consigned to Goldin Auctions, marked one of the most anticipated modern, game-used memorabilia auctions in recent memory; Goldin's site shows photos of the MLB-scuffed baseball and highlights the MLB Authentication hologram number "431048" and validation code "WSG."

The auction house did not identify the buyer.

"Shohei Ohtani made history with this baseball, and now, with the highest sale price for any ball ever sold, this legendary piece of sports memorabilia has made history again," Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin, said in a statement. "We received bids from around the world, a testament to the significance of this iconic collectible and Ohtani's impact on sports, and I'm thrilled for the winning bidder."

Though litigation over the ball's initial ownership is playing out in Florida, an agreement was reached on Oct. 7 between the auction house and "all parties" that allowed the auction to proceed and conclude apart from the lawsuits filed over the ball's ownership.

According to a statement from Goldin Auctions, the agreement stipulated that all parties vying for ownership of the ball "have agreed to convey any and all of their ownership interests in the 50/50 ball to the winner of the auction, giving the winner full assurance that they will receive free and clear title to the 50/50 ball."

The nearly $4.4 million paid for the Ohtani ball will go into an account until the ownership lawsuits are resolved.

Ohtani and the Dodgers face the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday.