Gleyber Torres grounds out to end the game for the Yankees, putting the Dodgers on the precipice of a World Series title. (0:45)

Dodgers finish off Game 3 win to take 3-0 series lead vs. Yankees (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

It's the most wonderful time of the year. No, not the Christmas season. Monday, Oct. 28, marked a sports equinox.

The stars -- and schedules -- have aligned, and four of America's major sports leagues have games happening at once. There was the continuation of the early games of the NBA and NHL regular seasons. There was "Monday Night Football." There was Game 3 of the World Series. Heck, there were even MLS playoff games on Monday night!

In a moment that can only happen during a sports equinox, all four of New York's teams in action -- the Yankees, Knicks, Giants and NYCFC -- all lost their games.

Here's a rundown of all the action from an incredibly jam-packed night of sports action.

MLB

Notable result: The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 4-2 to win Game 3 of the World Series and take a 3-0 lead.

play 0:34 Freddie Freeman's 3rd HR of World Series puts Dodgers ahead in 1st Freddie Freeman starts the scoring for the Dodgers with a two-run home run in the first inning to give them an early lead over the Yankees.

NFL

Notable result: The Pittsburgh Steelers hold on to defeat the New York Giants 26-18 on "Monday Night Football."

play 0:28 Beanie Bishop Jr. makes game-sealing INT for Steelers Beanie Bishop Jr. manages to hold onto an errant Daniel Jones pass to seal the Steelers' 22nd straight Monday Night Football victory.

NBA

Notable results: Paolo Banchero scores 50 points during the Orlando Magic's 119-115 win over the Indiana Pacers; the Boston Celtics stay undefeated by defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 119-108; Nikola Jokic scores 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' overtime win against the Toronto Raptors; the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New York Knicks 110-104 to remain undefeated.

play 2:30 Paolo Banchero nears LeBron James with 50-point outing With 50 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists, Magic star Paolo Banchero is the second-youngest player in NBA history with a 50-10-5 game, trailing only LeBron James in 2005.

NHL

Notable results: The Florida Panthers defeat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2; the Columbus Blue Jackets handle the Edmonton Oilers 6-1; the Tampa Bay Lightning defeat the Nashville Predators in overtime.

play 0:48 Nick Paul wins it for the Lightning in OT Nick Paul taps in the assist from Jake Guentzel to win it for the Lightning in overtime.

MLS

Notable results: FC Cincinnati defeat NYCFC 1-0; Seattle Sounders defeat Houston Dynamo in penalties.