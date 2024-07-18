        <
          Kansas City Royals' 'Taste of the K Taco' tops new MLB ballpark food list

          The Royals went all out with their "Taste of the K Taco." MLB/X
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNJul 18, 2024, 05:04 PM

          Major League Baseball teams continue to innovate with their ballpark food.

          Fans are filling ballparks and consuming peanuts and Cracker Jack along with hot dogs sold hot off the grill. However, some teams are debuting food creations that are far bolder than standard ballpark fare.

          The Kansas City Royals debuted a dish called the "Taste of the K Taco", a hot dog wrapped in a cheeseburger quesadilla, with barbecue brisket, French fries, lettuce, onions, Sriracha Cracker Jacks and 816 Sauce.

          Here are more unique ballpark innovations that can be found across MLB this season:

          Colorado Rockies: 'Polar Pasta'

          Baltimore Orioles: 'Warehouse Dog'

          Chicago White Sox: 'Campfire Milkshake'

          New York Mets: 'Rainbow Cookie Egg Roll'

          Seattle Mariners: 'The Double MitchWich'

          Arizona Diamondbacks: 'Apple Pie Chimichanga'

          Philadelphia Phillies: 'Loaded Funnel Cake Fry Sundae'

          Boston Red Sox: 'Irish Nachos'

          Pittsburgh Pirates: 'Renegade Hot Dog'

          Kansas City Royals: 'Back to Blue Burger'

          New York Yankees: Yankees' milkshake selection

          Texas Rangers: 'Meatball Garlic Knot Sliders'

          Miami Marlins: 'All You Can Eat' ticket

          Atlanta Braves: '4 Bagger'