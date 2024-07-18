Major League Baseball teams continue to innovate with their ballpark food.
Fans are filling ballparks and consuming peanuts and Cracker Jack along with hot dogs sold hot off the grill. However, some teams are debuting food creations that are far bolder than standard ballpark fare.
The Kansas City Royals debuted a dish called the "Taste of the K Taco", a hot dog wrapped in a cheeseburger quesadilla, with barbecue brisket, French fries, lettuce, onions, Sriracha Cracker Jacks and 816 Sauce.
The Royals have a new ballpark food item called the "Taste of the K Taco"
It's a hot dog wrapped in a cheeseburger quesadilla, with barbecue brisket, French fries, lettuce, onions, Sriracha Cracker Jacks and 816 Sauce
Here are more unique ballpark innovations that can be found across MLB this season:
Colorado Rockies: 'Polar Pasta'
The Rockies have a new ballpark food item of spaghetti and meatballs ... except it's actually ice cream and donuts
Introducing "Polar Pasta": vanilla ice cream with donut holes, strawberry syrup and mint
Baltimore Orioles: 'Warehouse Dog'
The Orioles will have a fully loaded foot-long hot dog at home games this year called "The Warehouse Dog"
It's a 12-inch dog with horseradish-infused brick sauce, pit beef queso fundido, pickled pico and onions on a pretzel bun
Chicago White Sox: 'Campfire Milkshake'
The White Sox will have a 16-ounce "Campfire Milkshake" at games this season
It's topped with graham crackers, marshmallows and pieces of chocolate
New York Mets: 'Rainbow Cookie Egg Roll'
The Mets will have a rainbow cookie egg roll as a new food item at Citi Field this season
Seattle Mariners: 'The Double MitchWich'
The Mariners will have a new food item this season called "The Double MitchWich," which features two different halves inspired by Mitch Haniger and Mitch Garver.
Arizona Diamondbacks: 'Apple Pie Chimichanga'
Philadelphia Phillies: 'Loaded Funnel Cake Fry Sundae'
Boston Red Sox: 'Irish Nachos'
Pittsburgh Pirates: 'Renegade Hot Dog'
Kansas City Royals: 'Back to Blue Burger'
New York Yankees: Yankees' milkshake selection
The Yankees' new milkshakes for 2024
The Butterfinger Shake, Rainbow Vanilla Shake, Baby Ruth Shake and Black & White Cookie Shake
Texas Rangers: 'Meatball Garlic Knot Sliders'
The Rangers have new Meatball Garlic Knot Sliders at Globe Life Field this year
They're Italian-style meatballs covered in marinara sauce on garlic knots topped with parmesan cheese
Miami Marlins: 'All You Can Eat' ticket
The Marlins are now selling "All-You-Can-Eat" tickets, which include unlimited:
🌭 Hot dogs and chili dogs
🧀 Nachos
🍔 Cheeseburgers
🍿 Popcorn
🥜 Peanuts
🍪 Cookies
🥤 Sodas
Atlanta Braves: '4 Bagger'
The Braves have a massive new food item at home games this year called the "4 Bagger"
It's four burgers, one pound of BBQ brisket, reaper pepper mayo. jalapeños, cheese and beer-battered onion rings
Anyone think they can eat this whole thing? 😂
