Major League Baseball teams continue to innovate with their ballpark food.

Fans are filling ballparks and consuming peanuts and Cracker Jack along with hot dogs sold hot off the grill. However, some teams are debuting food creations that are far bolder than standard ballpark fare.

The Kansas City Royals debuted a dish called the "Taste of the K Taco", a hot dog wrapped in a cheeseburger quesadilla, with barbecue brisket, French fries, lettuce, onions, Sriracha Cracker Jacks and 816 Sauce.

The Royals have a new ballpark food item called the "Taste of the K Taco" ...



It's a hot dog wrapped in a cheeseburger quesadilla, with barbecue brisket, French fries, lettuce, onions, Sriracha Cracker Jacks and 816 Sauce 😭



Who would try this? 😅

Here are more unique ballpark innovations that can be found across MLB this season:

The Rockies have a new ballpark food item of spaghetti and meatballs ... except it's actually ice cream and donuts 😭



Introducing "Polar Pasta": vanilla ice cream with donut holes, strawberry syrup and mint



Who's down to try this? 👀

Baltimore Orioles: 'Warehouse Dog'

The Orioles will have a fully loaded foot-long hot dog at home games this year called "The Warehouse Dog" 😳



It's a 12-inch dog with horseradish-infused brick sauce, pit beef queso fundido, pickled pico and onions on a pretzel bun



Who could eat a whole one of these? 😂

The White Sox will have a 16-ounce "Campfire Milkshake" at games this season 👀



It's topped with graham crackers, marshmallows and pieces of chocolate



It's topped with graham crackers, marshmallows and pieces of chocolate

New York Mets: 'Rainbow Cookie Egg Roll'

The Mets will have a rainbow cookie egg roll as a new food item at Citi Field this season 👀

It contains rainbow cookie, raspberry jam and chocolate syrup rolled in an egg roll wrapper

Seattle Mariners: 'The Double MitchWich'

The Mariners will have a new food item this season called "The Double MitchWich," which features two different halves inspired by Mitch Haniger and Mitch Garver.



The Haniger half contains grilled chicken breast, marinated tomatoes, bacon, Havarti cheese and a fried avocado...

Arizona Diamondbacks: 'Apple Pie Chimichanga'

The Arizona Diamondbacks will sell an Apple Pie Chimichanga this season. LevyRestaurants

Philadelphia Phillies: 'Loaded Funnel Cake Fry Sundae'

The Philadelphia Phillies will sell the Loaded Funnel Cake Fry Sundae this season at the Coca-Cola Corner, Section 142. Aramark

The Boston Red Sox will sell Irish Nachos at Fenway Park this season. It can be found at Home Plate, Gate E Concessions and Truly Terrace. Aramark

Pittsburgh Pirates: 'Renegade Hot Dog'

The Pittsburgh Pirates' "Renegade Hot Dog" includes pot roast, mini pierogies, caramelized onions and pickle slices and will be sold at Section 133. Aramark

Kansas City Royals: 'Back to Blue Burger'

The Kansas City Royals will debut a burger sold on blue buns and available for purchase at Section 301 Craft and Draft. Aramark

New York Yankees: Yankees' milkshake selection

The Yankees' new milkshakes for 2024 😍



The Butterfinger Shake, Rainbow Vanilla Shake, Baby Ruth Shake and Black & White Cookie Shake

Texas Rangers: 'Meatball Garlic Knot Sliders'

The Rangers have new Meatball Garlic Knot Sliders at Globe Life Field this year 🤤



They're Italian-style meatballs covered in marinara sauce on garlic knots topped with parmesan cheese

Miami Marlins: 'All You Can Eat' ticket

The Marlins are now selling "All-You-Can-Eat" tickets, which include unlimited:



🌭 Hot dogs and chili dogs

🧀 Nachos

🍔 Cheeseburgers

🍿 Popcorn

🥜 Peanuts

🍪 Cookies

🥤 Sodas

💧 Water pic.twitter.com/tEE3PDYmUl — MLB (@MLB) March 21, 2024