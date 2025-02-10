Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Farhan Zaidi, the former president of baseball operations for the San Francisco Giants, to their front office as a special adviser, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reports.

Zaidi will also assist Dodgers owner and chairman Mark Walker in Walker's other sports ventures.

Zaidi was fired by the Giants last September. He took over in San Francisco in 2019 and during his tenure, the Giants didn't have a winning record in five of six seasons. The lone exception was 2021 when San Francisco won 107 games to finish first in the National League West but lost to the Dodgers in a five-game NL Division Series.

Zaidi was hired by the Giants after spending four years with the Dodgers as the team's general manager, working under L.A. president Andrew Friedman.

Before that, Zaidi worked for the Oakland Athletics as an assistant general manager.