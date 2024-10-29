Peyton, Eli and Lawrence Taylor poke fun at Bill Belichick's old wardrobe choices during the "ManningCast." (0:34)

The "ManningCast" returned with the New York Giants facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Monday Night Football," which the Steelers came out victorious 26-18.

This marked just the second appearance for the Steelers on the alternate broadcast, while it was the sixth for the Giants. Pittsburgh won its lone appearance, while New York was 1-5.

The Steelers have now won 22 straight home games on "Monday Night Football," the longest streak since the MNF franchise began in 1970, according to ESPN Research. Meanwhile, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones now has a 1-15 record in prime-time games in his career, the worst prime-time record by any starting QB since the 1970 merger.

Peyton and Eli were joined by Bill Belichick, former Giants star Lawrence Taylor, rapper LL Cool J and former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Belichick joined Taylor, whom he coached while in New York, during the second quarter.

Here were the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 8.

Peyton takes on Cowher's chin

Introducing Peyton 'The Chin' Manning pic.twitter.com/BNrvApBtcv — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 29, 2024

Peyton shows off his bars

Drop Peyton's rap name in the comments below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FHPh32st7d — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 29, 2024

LL Cool J critiques Eli's rap skills

Eli shows off his dance moves

Bigger FCC Violation: @EliManning's double birds or him hitting the "Sexy Dexy" on air? pic.twitter.com/zVBTFh8T6w — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 29, 2024

Taylor admits he wants to sack Peyton

"I want the old man!" @LT_56 when asked which Manning Brother he'd rather sack 😂 pic.twitter.com/v6qiH5GCWZ — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 29, 2024

The crew laughs at a classic photo

Who wears short shorts? pic.twitter.com/7JQAoUi4j1 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 29, 2024

Peyton starts to instigate

Bill Belichick reacts to Peyton digging up the Mario Manningham catch in Super Bowl 46... kind of 😂



"Peyton is trying to get us to go after each other, but don't fall for his tricks." - @EliManning pic.twitter.com/6P5XSeWvF2 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 29, 2024

Belichick pokes fun at Eli

"We wouldn't want to see a good defensive game, would we Eli?" - Coach Belichick pic.twitter.com/Kmfa9nWz7R — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 29, 2024

