The "ManningCast" returned with the New York Giants facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Monday Night Football," which the Steelers came out victorious 26-18.
This marked just the second appearance for the Steelers on the alternate broadcast, while it was the sixth for the Giants. Pittsburgh won its lone appearance, while New York was 1-5.
The Steelers have now won 22 straight home games on "Monday Night Football," the longest streak since the MNF franchise began in 1970, according to ESPN Research. Meanwhile, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones now has a 1-15 record in prime-time games in his career, the worst prime-time record by any starting QB since the 1970 merger.
Peyton and Eli were joined by Bill Belichick, former Giants star Lawrence Taylor, rapper LL Cool J and former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Belichick joined Taylor, whom he coached while in New York, during the second quarter.
Here were the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 8.
Peyton takes on Cowher's chin
Introducing Peyton 'The Chin' Manning pic.twitter.com/BNrvApBtcv— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 29, 2024
Peyton shows off his bars
Drop Peyton's rap name in the comments below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FHPh32st7d— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 29, 2024
LL Cool J critiques Eli's rap skills
"But the delivery sucked, bro."@LLCoolJ isn't a fan of @EliManning's rap game pic.twitter.com/milC0ofois— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 29, 2024
Eli shows off his dance moves
Bigger FCC Violation: @EliManning's double birds or him hitting the "Sexy Dexy" on air? pic.twitter.com/zVBTFh8T6w— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 29, 2024
Taylor admits he wants to sack Peyton
"I want the old man!" @LT_56 when asked which Manning Brother he'd rather sack 😂 pic.twitter.com/v6qiH5GCWZ— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 29, 2024
The crew laughs at a classic photo
Who wears short shorts? pic.twitter.com/7JQAoUi4j1— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 29, 2024
Peyton starts to instigate
Bill Belichick reacts to Peyton digging up the Mario Manningham catch in Super Bowl 46... kind of 😂— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 29, 2024
"Peyton is trying to get us to go after each other, but don't fall for his tricks." - @EliManning pic.twitter.com/6P5XSeWvF2
Belichick pokes fun at Eli
"We wouldn't want to see a good defensive game, would we Eli?" - Coach Belichick pic.twitter.com/Kmfa9nWz7R— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 29, 2024
Eli looks forward to seeing LL
Excited to have @llcoolj on the ManningCast tonight so I can learn the right technique of knocking someone (Peyton) out. pic.twitter.com/nTBCw40c3o— Eli Manning (@EliManning) October 28, 2024