          Best 'ManningCast' moments from Giants-Steelers

          play
          LT, Manning bros roast Belichick for his 1980s Giants fit (0:34)

          Peyton, Eli and Lawrence Taylor poke fun at Bill Belichick's old wardrobe choices during the "ManningCast." (0:34)

          • ESPN
          Oct 29, 2024, 03:08 AM

          The "ManningCast" returned with the New York Giants facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Monday Night Football," which the Steelers came out victorious 26-18.

          This marked just the second appearance for the Steelers on the alternate broadcast, while it was the sixth for the Giants. Pittsburgh won its lone appearance, while New York was 1-5.

          The Steelers have now won 22 straight home games on "Monday Night Football," the longest streak since the MNF franchise began in 1970, according to ESPN Research. Meanwhile, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones now has a 1-15 record in prime-time games in his career, the worst prime-time record by any starting QB since the 1970 merger.

          Peyton and Eli were joined by Bill Belichick, former Giants star Lawrence Taylor, rapper LL Cool J and former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Belichick joined Taylor, whom he coached while in New York, during the second quarter.

          Here were the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 8.

          Peyton takes on Cowher's chin

          Peyton shows off his bars

          LL Cool J critiques Eli's rap skills

          Eli shows off his dance moves

          Taylor admits he wants to sack Peyton

          The crew laughs at a classic photo

          Peyton starts to instigate

          Belichick pokes fun at Eli

          Eli looks forward to seeing LL