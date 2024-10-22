Ed Reed joins Peyton and Eli Manning to reminisce about his high school sporting exploits and why he chose to play defense over being a quarterback. (1:25)

The "ManningCast" was in uncharted territory with a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader with the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off, then the Los Angeles Chargers versus the Arizona Cardinals.

It marked the second time in the alternate broadcast's history that Peyton and Eli had a show during a doubleheader, the last time being last December. This was the fourth time for the Buccaneers, third time for the Cardinals and Ravens and second time for the Chargers to be featured on the "ManningCast."

Peyton and Eli were joined by former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, former Ravens Joe Flacco and Ed Reed and NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson.

Here were the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 7.

Hanson fits in seamlessly

"You're making me feel right at home here."



Your double-box wish is our command, @ScottHanson. pic.twitter.com/nb9WmHAffI — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 22, 2024

The crew reflects on Peyton's 'tackle' of Reed

Peyton had one of the most athletic tackles you'll ever see on Ed Reed. pic.twitter.com/2bBw5QdzM2 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 22, 2024

Reed reflects on intercepting Peyton

Ed Reed wasn't buying Peyton's pump fakes. pic.twitter.com/fIDfrP9i0d — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 22, 2024

Eli asks the tough questions

"When did you get so hot, Joe?"@EliManning wants the deets on Flacco's glow up. pic.twitter.com/cZftpTVsIJ — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 22, 2024

Flacco revisits the 'Mile High Miracle'

"I never got to beat Peyton in a game of football so I'm kinda living it through you, so thank you." - @EliManning to @JoeFlacco on the Mile High Miracle pic.twitter.com/Fvm8onA9cn — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 22, 2024

Belichick recalls coaching against Ray Lewis and Ed Reed

"When you have two of them on the same defense, Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, between those two guys it was like they were in the offensive huddle." - Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/uzb8No0acD — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 22, 2024

Scott Hanson checks in with a 'RedZone' alert

.@ScottHanson's first ManningCast Red Zone Alert of the night! 🚨



This ManningCast x #NFLRedZone crossover is everything pic.twitter.com/3pQ7BBgsu1 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 22, 2024

Belichick cracks a joke after holding call

"As a defensive coach, I would liked to see him have a couple of those holding calls, that would've been nice... playing against you guys, they just bear hugged us." - Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/wRS3SG5YiL — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 22, 2024

Eli's golden retriever makes an appearance

Hank the Golden Retriever might be the toughest pass rusher @EliManning's ever seen. pic.twitter.com/1EKywnEg2P — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 22, 2024

Reed makes his presence known early