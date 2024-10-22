        <
          Best 'ManningCast' moments from Ravens-Bucs, Chargers-Cardinals

          Ed Reed's reason for playing safety over QB (1:25)

          Ed Reed joins Peyton and Eli Manning to reminisce about his high school sporting exploits and why he chose to play defense over being a quarterback. (1:25)

          Oct 22, 2024, 03:49 AM

          The "ManningCast" was in uncharted territory with a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader with the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off, then the Los Angeles Chargers versus the Arizona Cardinals.

          It marked the second time in the alternate broadcast's history that Peyton and Eli had a show during a doubleheader, the last time being last December. This was the fourth time for the Buccaneers, third time for the Cardinals and Ravens and second time for the Chargers to be featured on the "ManningCast."

          Peyton and Eli were joined by former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, former Ravens Joe Flacco and Ed Reed and NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson.

          Here were the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 7.

          Hanson fits in seamlessly

          The crew reflects on Peyton's 'tackle' of Reed

          Reed reflects on intercepting Peyton

          Eli asks the tough questions

          Flacco revisits the 'Mile High Miracle'

          Belichick recalls coaching against Ray Lewis and Ed Reed

          Scott Hanson checks in with a 'RedZone' alert

          Belichick cracks a joke after holding call

          Eli's golden retriever makes an appearance

          Reed makes his presence known early