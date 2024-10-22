The "ManningCast" was in uncharted territory with a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader with the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off, then the Los Angeles Chargers versus the Arizona Cardinals.
It marked the second time in the alternate broadcast's history that Peyton and Eli had a show during a doubleheader, the last time being last December. This was the fourth time for the Buccaneers, third time for the Cardinals and Ravens and second time for the Chargers to be featured on the "ManningCast."
Peyton and Eli were joined by former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, former Ravens Joe Flacco and Ed Reed and NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson.
Here were the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 7.
Hanson fits in seamlessly
"You're making me feel right at home here."— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 22, 2024
Your double-box wish is our command, @ScottHanson. pic.twitter.com/nb9WmHAffI
The crew reflects on Peyton's 'tackle' of Reed
Peyton had one of the most athletic tackles you'll ever see on Ed Reed. pic.twitter.com/2bBw5QdzM2— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 22, 2024
Reed reflects on intercepting Peyton
Ed Reed wasn't buying Peyton's pump fakes. pic.twitter.com/fIDfrP9i0d— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 22, 2024
Eli asks the tough questions
"When did you get so hot, Joe?"@EliManning wants the deets on Flacco's glow up. pic.twitter.com/cZftpTVsIJ— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 22, 2024
Flacco revisits the 'Mile High Miracle'
"I never got to beat Peyton in a game of football so I'm kinda living it through you, so thank you." - @EliManning to @JoeFlacco on the Mile High Miracle pic.twitter.com/Fvm8onA9cn— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 22, 2024
Belichick recalls coaching against Ray Lewis and Ed Reed
"When you have two of them on the same defense, Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, between those two guys it was like they were in the offensive huddle." - Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/uzb8No0acD— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 22, 2024
Scott Hanson checks in with a 'RedZone' alert
.@ScottHanson's first ManningCast Red Zone Alert of the night! 🚨— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 22, 2024
This ManningCast x #NFLRedZone crossover is everything pic.twitter.com/3pQ7BBgsu1
Belichick cracks a joke after holding call
"As a defensive coach, I would liked to see him have a couple of those holding calls, that would've been nice... playing against you guys, they just bear hugged us." - Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/wRS3SG5YiL— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 22, 2024
Eli's golden retriever makes an appearance
Hank the Golden Retriever might be the toughest pass rusher @EliManning's ever seen. pic.twitter.com/1EKywnEg2P— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 22, 2024
Reed makes his presence known early
Just a few of Peyton and Eli's frenemies joining us for tonight's ManningCast... you approve, @Ravens? pic.twitter.com/mCoZtrGR5g— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 21, 2024