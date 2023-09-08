        <
          ManningCast 2023 schedule: How to watch MNF games and guests

          • ESPN staffSep 8, 2023, 09:01 PM

          The Manning brothers are back for a third season of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2 (see schedule below). Peyton and Eli provide alternate analysis and commentary during the games while hosting a range of stars on the show.

          How to watch ManningCast

          TV: All 10 ManningCast shows will be televised on ESPN2.

          Stream: Three editions of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will be simulcast on ESPN+.

          Mobile: Monday Night Football with the Manning brothers will also be available to stream on NFL+.

          Which NFL games have ManningCast?

          Week 1: Bills at Jets (ESPN2, ESPN+)

          Week 4: Seahawks at Giants (ESPN2)

          Week 5: Packers at Raiders (ESPN2)

          Week 7: 49ers at Vikings (ESPN2)

          Week 9: Chargers at Jets (ESPN2)

          Week 10: Broncos at Bills (ESPN2)

          Week 11: Eagles at Chiefs (ESPN2, ESPN+)

          Week 13: Bengals at Jaguars (ESPN2)

          Week 15: Chiefs at Patriots (ESPN2)

          Wild Card Weekend: TBD (ESPN2, ESPN+)

          ManningCast guest lineup

          Guests will be announced here the Monday before the show airs.

          Week 1 guests:

          Announced September 11

          Week 4 guests:

          Announced October 2

          Week 5 guests:

          Announced October 9

          Week 7 guests:

          Announced October 23

          Week 9 guests:

          Announced November 6

          Week 10 guests:

          Announced November 13

          Week 11 guests:

          Announced November 20

          Week 13 guests:

          Announced December 4

          Week 15 guests:

          Announced December 18

          Wild Card guests:

          Announced January 15