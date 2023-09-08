The Manning brothers are back for a third season of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2 (see schedule below). Peyton and Eli provide alternate analysis and commentary during the games while hosting a range of stars on the show.
How to watch ManningCast
TV: All 10 ManningCast shows will be televised on ESPN2.
Stream: Three editions of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will be simulcast on ESPN+.
Mobile: Monday Night Football with the Manning brothers will also be available to stream on NFL+.
Which NFL games have ManningCast?
Week 1: Bills at Jets (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Week 4: Seahawks at Giants (ESPN2)
Week 5: Packers at Raiders (ESPN2)
Week 7: 49ers at Vikings (ESPN2)
Week 9: Chargers at Jets (ESPN2)
Week 10: Broncos at Bills (ESPN2)
Week 11: Eagles at Chiefs (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Week 13: Bengals at Jaguars (ESPN2)
Week 15: Chiefs at Patriots (ESPN2)
Wild Card Weekend: TBD (ESPN2, ESPN+)
ManningCast guest lineup
Guests will be announced here the Monday before the show airs.
Week 1 guests:
Announced September 11
Week 4 guests:
Announced October 2
Week 5 guests:
Announced October 9
Week 7 guests:
Announced October 23
Week 9 guests:
Announced November 6
Week 10 guests:
Announced November 13
Week 11 guests:
Announced November 20
Week 13 guests:
Announced December 4
Week 15 guests:
Announced December 18
Wild Card guests:
Announced January 15