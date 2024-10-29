Freddie Freeman starts the scoring for the Dodgers with a two-run home run in the first inning to give them an early lead over the Yankees. (0:34)

NEW YORK -- For decades, the Los Angeles Dodgers were known for superstar starting pitchers.

These pitchers remain so indelible that surnames largely suffice: Koufax, Drysdale, Valenzuela, Hershiser, Kershaw, all of whom made World Series starts for championship Dodgers teams.

The Dodgers' 4-2 win in Game 3 of the 2024 World Series on Monday put them on the cusp of another championship, with a historically insurmountable three games to none headlock on the New York Yankees. L.A. can clinch in Game 4 on Tuesday -- traditionally a tremendous opportunity in the career of an ambitious starting pitcher.

The Dodgers' Game 4 starter? In the aftermath of Game 3, the answer to that question remained: Relief pitcher TBD. But we do know it's going to be a bullpen game to perhaps win the World Series.

"That would be fun, obviously, to go out and contribute something like that," Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson said. "I'm not sure what we're going to do, but we'll go out there and get three, four or five outs and get the ball to the next guy."

This postseason has seen the prominence of the 2024 version of bullpen deployment evolve into something new.

In: Relievers used at any point in the game -- including the beginning, as the Dodgers plan to do in Game 4.

Out: Preconceived roles. The fewer of them you have, the better.

"The guys we have down there," righty Ryan Brasier said, "we compete, and we're a super-close-knit group. We have fun, but at the same time, when it's time to lock in, everybody gets on the same end of the rope and pulls."

This is not how the Dodgers drew it up last winter, when they signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a massive deal, augmented him with a slightly-less-massive deal for Tyler Glasnow and brought back Clayton Kershaw. Add in returning starters, including a number of young arms, injury returnees such as Game 3 winner Walker Buehler, toss in trade deadline pickup Jack Flaherty, and you've got a starting pitcher bonanza.

Instead, the rotation was beset with so many maladies the Dodgers have had to lean hard on a bullpen that itself seems to have no clear pecking order. The improvisational nature of L.A.'s pitching plan was known from the outset this October. The bullpen roles for the Dodgers were always fluid, but that dynamic was compounded by the shortage of starters. It's been all up for grabs.

"There are five or six guys that have got a save maybe in this season," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said at the start of the playoffs. "I feel very comfortable. They've all pitched in leverage, whether it be the fifth, the sixth, the seventh or the ninth. Whatever pitcher I feel is best in that particular part of the game, part of the lineup, that's who I'm going to use."

It's turned out to be a feature, not a bug. Try to imagine the Dodgers' relief staff as a 19th-century, Old Hoss Radbourn-style of pitcher who pitched every game. That pitcher has a 3.16 ERA over 68 1/3 innings, 13 holds, four saves and no blown saves. Dodgers starters -- including a few openers -- have a 4.76 ERA in 11⅔ fewer innings.

Roberts and pitching coach Mark Prior have massaged the plan with remarkable acuity.

Consider Blake Treinen, whose stuff has been reminiscent of his best years, when he was one of the more unassailable relievers in the game. In the past, when managers have had a reliever throwing the way Treinen has been, they might stick him in the back of the bullpen and assign him the last three, four or five outs.

Not Treinen. He's had a two-inning save, been pulled after giving up a couple of hits in the ninth, and has gotten outs in the sixth and seventh innings. Brasier has pitched in the first (twice), fourth, sixth and eighth. You can see any reliever at any time if the leverage is right and the matchup against a certain sector of the opposing lineup can be exploited.

The deeper we've gotten into October, the deeper Roberts has been willing to let his recovering starters work. Thus, Yamamoto and Buehler have given him not just efficiency but more length than was anticipated when the series began. This, in turn, reserves resources for things like, say, a bullpen elimination game.

"I'd put our bullpen up with any bullpen that I've ever been on and any bullpen I've ever seen," screwballer Brent Honeywell said. Honeywell, who was one pitcher more or less ruled out to open Game 4, nevertheless might get a shot during what the Dodgers hope will be the last game of the season. "I want to win, and if that's how we've got to do it, that's how we've got to do it."

The Dodgers are not the only team we've seen do this during the postseason. And playoff bullpen games have been around since at least 2019, in the form we know them now, but what we've seen this October has felt different. It's not bullpenning as last resort, it's bullpenning because you can't score on our freaking relievers, no matter who they are so, maybe, just maybe, we're glad we have to do it this way.

The potential pitfall is overexposing your relievers to the same group of hitters too many times over a long series. Roberts is all too aware of that challenge.

"Taking a long and short view of the series kind of weighs into my decision-making," Roberts said. "It's a constant kind of weaving in and out. But my pitching coaches do a great job of helping me to kind of sift through it."

Research done on this topic has suggested this can be a problem, but here's the thing: This is arguably a bigger problem for the traditional setup/setup/closer model of playoff bullpen management than what the Dodgers have been doing. Sure, there is a hierarchy in every bullpen, even this one, and those relievers are going to see the same hitters in a long series. (Though this series might not be a long one, after all.) But the Dodgers are mitigating that by coming at their opponents with so many different arms in so many different circumstances.

That's how it scans now, though, because it's been working. The Dodgers will attempt the ultimate proof-of-concept by rolling out a parade of relievers Tuesday. If it works one more time, the reward will be, well, a parade.

Meanwhile, teams with rock-solid rotations (Philadelphia, Kansas City) and star closers (Cleveland, Milwaukee) have fallen by the wayside. The Dodgers, the team that can buy as much certainty as can possibly exist on a baseball roster, are one win from the ultimate prize, in large part because of how they've embraced their bullpen.

Going into Game 4, you might think there's a little lobbying among the relief group to be the last guy out there. After all, the last-out pitcher of every World Series clincher achieves a measure of instant immortality.

But there is no such lobbying. Not from these Dodgers.

"Nobody here has any kind of ego," Brasier said. "It's just when the phone rings, everybody's ready."