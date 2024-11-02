Joc Pederson's two-run home run gives the Diamondbacks a 2-0 lead over the Brewers. (0:35)

Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Joc Pederson has declined his mutual option for the 2025 season and will be a free agent, a source told ESPN's Jesse Rogers on Saturday.

Pederson, 32, hit .275 with 23 home runs and 64 RBIs in 2024, his first season with the Diamondbacks after signing a one-year, $9.5 million contract last offseason. The option year for 2025 would have paid $14 million.

The slugger has been a consistent power threat for a decade, with 209 career home runs for the Dodgers, Cubs, Braves, Giants and Diamondbacks.

He was an All-Star with Los Angeles in 2015 and San Francisco in 2022 and won World Series titles with the Dodgers in 2020 and Braves in 2021.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.