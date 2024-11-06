Benches clear between the Nationals and Padres due to a heated exchange, and on the next pitch, Jurickson Profar is hit by a pitch, leading to Mike Shildt's ejection. (1:29)

One year into his tenure with the Padres, Mike Shildt has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension that ties the manager to San Diego through 2027.

The Padres announced the agreement Wednesday with the 56-year-old manager. They went 93-69 this year -- an 11-win improvement over the 2023 campaign under previous manager Bob Melvin -- and finished five games behind the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and claiming the top NL wild card.

"I am honored to continue leading this team toward Peter Seidler's vision of bringing a World Series championship to San Diego," Shildt said in a statement. "In collaboration with our players and coaching staff, we are committed to building on our success, serving our community and the City of San Diego, and delivering a winning team to our incredible and deserving fan base."

The Padres finished strong, going 34-18 in August and September. San Diego swept a two-game wild-card series against the Atlanta Braves then took a 2-1 lead on the Dodgers in the best-of-five NL Division Series. Los Angeles bounced back to win the final two games 8-0 and 2-0.

The Padres tied for first in the majors with a .263 batting average and ranked sixth with a .745 OPS. Their 3.86 team ERA rated 12th, and their pitching staff's 1,453 strikeouts came in sixth.

Shildt previously managed the Cardinals from 2018 to 2021, logging a 252-199 regular-season record and guiding St. Louis into the postseason in three of his four seasons. He was voted NL Manager of the Year in 2019.

"As Mike demonstrated this year, he has an unwavering commitment to winning and a unique set of skills that got our group to perform at a high level," Padres president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement. "He possesses a true love for this team and the game of baseball, and I am thrilled to continue to work together with Mike to bring a championship to the City of San Diego."

Field Level Media contributed to this report.