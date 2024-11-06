        <
          Grading bold 2024 season predictions for all 30 MLB teams

          Tarik Skubal will likely win the Cy Young Award -- as we predicted before the season. We grade that and our other bold season predictions for all 30 MLB teams. Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire
          David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer, Nov 6, 2024
          There are plenty of surprises throughout the six-month marathon that is a full baseball season that would be hard to predict -- and 2024 was no different.

          For each team, I made one bold but realistic prediction back in our season preview. Yes, there were a few predictions that, shall we say, did not exactly work out. And I only wish I had been brave enough to predict a 50/50 season from Shohei Ohtani.

          With the MLB season behind us, it's time to look back at those predictions and give them final grades -- along with a quick look ahead to next season.