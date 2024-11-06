Open Extended Reactions

There are plenty of surprises throughout the six-month marathon that is a full baseball season that would be hard to predict -- and 2024 was no different.

For each team, I made one bold but realistic prediction back in our season preview. Yes, there were a few predictions that, shall we say, did not exactly work out. And I only wish I had been brave enough to predict a 50/50 season from Shohei Ohtani.

With the MLB season behind us, it's time to look back at those predictions and give them final grades -- along with a quick look ahead to next season.