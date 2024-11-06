Rangers manager Bruce Bochy debates a call in the fifth inning and gets thrown out of the game by plate umpire Edwin Moscoso. (1:14)

The hiring of Skip Schumaker as a senior advisor may mean that the Texas Rangers have their future manager under contract.

But if current manager Bruce Bochy, who is likely to be inducted into the Hall of Fame once his career is over, wants to continue beyond 2025, the Rangers will enthusiastically welcome that.

According to one source, Bochy will have the latitude to continue if that's what he wants.

"If [Bochy] wants to manage beyond 2025, [the Rangers] are good with that," a highly ranked source told ESPN.

Bochy, who turns 70 in April, just completed his 27th season managing in the big leagues -- for the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants before he became the Rangers' skipper in 2023 -- and ranks eighth all time in managerial wins with 2,171, the most for any current manager.

Next season, he will likely pass Dusty Baker and Sparky Anderson on the list. Bochy's teams have won four championships -- the Giants in 2010, 2012 and 2014, and the Rangers in 2023.

Schumaker, 44, is viewed as a rising star in the managerial ranks after his first two seasons, with the Miami Marlins.

Miami made the playoffs in 2023 and Schumaker was named National League Manager of the Year. But when the Marlins' ownership effectively pushed out Kim Ng, the GM who hired Schumaker, he asked the team to void a 2025 option year on his contract, and he left the Marlins after the 2024 season.