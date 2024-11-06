Yankees general manager Brian Cashman discusses the team's effort to keep Juan Soto and says he has already been in touch with his agent, Scott Boras. (1:31)

SAN ANTONIO -- Juan Soto will take his time surveying the free agent market before signing with a team, according to his agent Scott Boras.

Speaking at the general manager's meetings Wednesday, Boras indicated that Soto desires a "thorough" vetting before making a decision.

"Due to the volume of interest and Juan's desire to hear [from teams], I can't put a timeframe on it, but it's going to be a very thorough process for him," Boras said. "He wants to meet people personally. He wants to talk with them. He wants to hear from them."

That includes ownership, even for the New York Yankees, for whom he played in 2024 and hit 41 home runs with a league-leading 128 runs scored. Soto helped New York to a World Series appearance, but that doesn't necessarily give the Yankees a leg up on the competition to sign him.

"He wants ownership that's going to support that they are going win annually," Boras said. "Owners want to meet with Juan and sit down and talk with him about what they're going to provide for their franchise short term and long term."

Soto's overall deal is likely to be at least the second largest in MLB history behind Shohei Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Boras refused to compare the two players, but stressed Soto's age (26) as a distinctive factor in teams' pursuit of his client. Ohtani was 29 when he hit free agency.

"I don't think Ohtani has much to do with Juan Soto at all," Boras said. "It's not something we discuss or consider. ... He's in an age category that separates him."

Both New York teams have spoken to Boras already, though there are a handful of other big-market franchises that could be in play for his services, including the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays.

Boras was asked how the competitive balance tax on payrolls could impact Soto's free agency.

"I don't think tax considerations are the focal point when you're talking about a business opportunity where you can make literally billions of dollars by acquiring somebody like this," Boras said.

Boras and Soto are only at the beginning stages of what could be a drawn-out process. One thing going for the player, in Boras' estimation, is that Soto is "pretty well known" considering he has already been on three teams and played in 43 playoff games, including twice in the World Series.

In his agent's eyes, every winning team should be interested.

"They're [team executives] called upon to be championship magicians," Boras said. "Behind every great magician is the magic Juan."