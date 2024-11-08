Stephen A. Smith is baffled by the Yankees' fundamental errors and puts them on Aaron Boone after the World Series loss to the Dodgers. (1:50)

Aaron Boone will return as manager of the New York Yankees next season after the team exercised its 2025 club option.

Boone, who led the Yankees to their first World Series appearance since 2009, will return for his 8th season, the team announced Friday.

"Aaron is a steadying presence in our clubhouse and possesses a profound ability to connect with and foster relationships with his players," general manager Brian Cashman said in a team statement. "Consistently exhibiting these skills in such a demanding and pressurized market is what makes him one of the game's finest managers. Our work is clearly not done, but as we pursue the ultimate prize in 2025, I am excited to have Aaron back to lead our team."

Boone expressed his appreciation for team's confidence in him, and the "privilege" of leading the Yankees for another season.

"I am grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this team. It's a responsibility - and an opportunity - that I will never take lightly," Boone said in the statement. "It's a great privilege to show up for work every day and be surrounded by so many determined and talented players, coaches and staff members. Starting with Steinbrenner family, there is a collective commitment to excellence within this organization that is embedded in all that we do. I'm already looking forward to reporting for spring training in Tampa and working tirelessly to return the Yankees to the postseason to compete for a World Championship."

Boone has led the Yankees to a 603-429 record, three American League East titles and one pennant in seven seasons. After the five-game loss to the Dodgers in the World Series last week, Boone said he hadn't thought about his future.

Cashman, speaking at the league's GM meetings earlier this week, said the deadline to exercise the option was 10 days after the conclusion of the World Series, and left open the possibility of reaching a new deal with Boone going forward.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.