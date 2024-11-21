Who has won the MLB MVP Award? All-time winners list

Open Extended Reactions

There are two MVPs in Major League Baseball each year -- one in the American League and one in the National League. Since 1931, the Baseball Writers' Association of America has voted for the MVPs at the end of the regular season and before the start of the postseason. The award began in 1911 as the Chalmers Award, honoring the "most important and useful player to the club and to the league." That award was discontinued in 1914. From 1922 to 1928 in the AL and from 1924 to 1929 in the NL, the League Award was presented to "the baseball player who is of the greatest all-around service to his club." Prior winners were not eligible to win the award again during that time.

In 2024, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won MVP for the American League, while the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani won the award for the National League. Here's a look at all-time AL and NL MVP award winners:

2024: Aaron Judge (AL), Shohei Ohtani (NL)

2023: Shohei Ohtani (AL), Ronald Acuna Jr. (NL)

2022: Aaron Judge (AL), Paul Goldschmidt (NL)

2021: Shohei Ohtani (AL), Bryce Harper (NL)

2020: Jose Abreu (AL), Freddie Freeman (NL)

2019: Mike Trout (AL), Cody Bellinger (NL)

2018: Mookie Betts (AL), Christian Yelich (NL)

2017: Jose Altuve (AL), Giancarlo Stanton (NL)

2016: Mike Trout (AL), Kris Bryant (NL)

2015: Josh Donaldson (AL), Bryce Harper (NL)

2014: Mike Trout (AL), Clayton Kershaw (NL)

2013: Miguel Cabrera (AL), Andrew McCutchen (NL)

2012: Miguel Cabrera (AL), Buster Posey (NL)

2011: Justin Verlander (AL), Ryan Braun (NL)

2010: Josh Hamilton (AL), Joey Votto (NL)

2009: Joe Mauer (AL), Albert Pujols (NL)

2008: Dustin Pedroia (AL), Albert Pujols (NL)

2007: Alex Rodriguez (AL), Jimmy Rollins (NL)

2006: Justin Morneau (AL), Ryan Howard (NL)

2005: Alex Rodriguez (AL), Albert Pujols (NL)

2004: Vladimir Guerrero (AL), Barry Bonds (NL)

2003: Alex Rodriguez (AL), Barry Bonds (NL)

2002: Miguel Tejada (AL), Barry Bonds (NL)

2001: Ichiro Suzuki (AL) Barry Bonds (NL)

2000: Jason Giambi (AL), Jeff Kent (NL)

1999: Iván Rodríguez (AL), Chipper Jones (NL)

1998: Juan González (AL), Sammy Sosa (NL)

1997: Ken Griffey Jr. (AL), Larry Walker (NL)

1996: Juan González (AL), Ken Caminiti (NL)

1995: Mo Vaughn (AL), Barry Larkin (NL)

1994: Frank Thomas (AL), Jeff Bagwell (NL)

1993: Frank Thomas (AL), Barry Bonds (NL)

1992: Dennis Eckersley (AL) Barry Bonds (NL)

1991: Cal Ripken Jr. (AL), Terry Pendleton (NL)

1990: Rickey Henderson (AL), Barry Bonds (NL)

1989: Robin Yount (AL), Kevin Mitchell (NL)

1988: José Canseco (AL), Kirk Gibson (NL)

1987: George Bell (AL), Andre Dawson (NL)

1986: Roger Clemens (AL), Mike Schmidt (NL)

1985: Don Mattingly (AL), Willie McGee (NL)

1984: Willie Hernández (AL), Ryne Sandberg (NL)

1983: Cal Ripken Jr. (AL), Dale Murphy (NL)

1982: Robin Yount (AL), Dale Murphy (NL)

1981: Rollie Fingers (AL), Mike Schmidt (NL)

1980: George Brett (AL), Mike Schmidt (NL)

1979: Don Baylor (AL), Keith Hernandez (NL), Willie Stargell (NL)

1978: Jim Rice (AL), Dave Parker (NL)

1977: Rod Carew (AL), George Foster (NL)

1976: Thurman Munson (AL), Joe Morgan (NL)

1975: Fred Lynn (AL), Joe Morgan (NL)

1974: Jeff Burroughs (AL), Steve Garvey (NL)

1973: Reggie Jackson (AL), Pete Rose (NL)

1972: Dick Allen (AL), Johnny Bench (NL)

1971: Vida Blue (AL), Joe Torre (NL)

1970: Boog Powell (AL), Johnny Bench (NL)

1969: Harmon Killebrew (AL), Willie McCovey (NL)

1968: Denny McLain (AL), Bob Gibson (NL)

1967: Carl Yastrzemski (AL), Orlando Cepeda (NL)

1966: Frank Robinson (AL), Roberto Clemente (NL)

1965: Zoilo Versalles (AL), Willie Mays (NL)

1964: Brooks Robinson (AL), Ken Boyer (NL)

1963: Elston Howard (AL), Sandy Koufax (NL)

1962: Mickey Mantle (AL), Maury Wills (NL)

1961: Roger Maris (AL), Frank Robinson (NL)

1960: Roger Maris (AL), Dick Groat (NL)

1959: Nellie Fox (AL), Ernie Banks (NL)

1958: Jackie Jensen (AL), Ernie Banks (NL)

1957: Mickey Mantle (AL), Henry "Hank" Aaron (NL)

1956: Mickey Mantle (AL), Don Newcombe (NL)

1955: Yogi Berra (AL), Roy Campanella (NL)

1954: Yogi Berra (AL), Willie Mays (NL)

1953: Al Rosen (AL), Roy Campanella (NL)

1952: Bobby Shantz (AL), Hank Sauer (NL)

1951: Yogi Berra (AL), Roy Campanella (NL)

1950: Phil Rizzuto (AL), Jim Konstanty (NL)

1949: Ted Williams (AL), Jackie Robinson (NL)

1948: Lou Boudreau (AL), Stan Musial (NL)

1947: Joe DiMaggio (AL), Bob Elliott (NL)

1946: Ted Williams (AL), Stan Musial (NL)

1945: Hal Newhouser (AL), Phil Cavarretta (NL)

1944: Hal Newhouser (AL), Marty Marion (NL)

1943: Spud Chandler (AL), Stan Musial (NL)

1942: Joe Gordon (AL), Mort Cooper (NL)

1941: Joe DiMaggio (AL), Dolph Camilli (NL)

1940: Hank Greenberg (AL), Frank McCormick (NL)

1939: Joe DiMaggio (AL), Bucky Walters (NL)

1938: Jimmie Foxx (AL), Ernie Lombardi (NL)

1937: Charlie Gehringer (AL), Joe Medwick (NL)

1936: Lou Gehrig (AL), Carl Hubbell (NL)

1935: Hank Greenberg (AL), Gabby Hartnett (NL)

1934: Mickey Cochrane (AL), Dizzy Dean (NL)

1933: Jimmie Foxx (AL), Carl Hubbell (NL)

1932: Jimmie Foxx (AL), Chuck Klein (NL)

1931: Lefty Grove (AL), Frankie Frisch (NL)

1930: Joe Cronin (AL)*, Hack Wilson (NL)*

1929: Lew Fonseca (AL)*, Rogers Hornsby (NL)

1928: Mickey Cochrane (AL), Jim Bottomley (NL)

1927: Lou Gehrig (AL), Paul Waner (NL)

1926: George Burns (AL), Bob O'Farrell (NL)

1925: Roger Peckinpaugh (AL), Rogers Hornsby (NL)

1924: Walter Johnson (AL), Dazzy Vance (NL)

1923: Babe Ruth (AL)

1922: George Sisler (AL)

1914: Eddie Collins (AL), Johnny Evers (NL)

1913: Walter Johnson (AL), Jake Daubert (NL)

1912: Tris Speaker (AL), Larry Doyle (NL)

1911: Ty Cobb (AL), Frank Schulte (NL)

*An official MVP was not awarded in the AL in 1929 or in the AL and NL in 1930 because the League Award was still being given out. However, balloting was conducted for those seasons. 'Unofficial" MVPs are listed.

