Who has won MLB World Series MVP? All-time winners list

There's no bigger stage in baseball than the World Series. The fall classic features the two league champions vying for the sport's biggest prize. The player (or in some years, the players) who shines brightest on the World Series stage is named World Series MVP.
The first World Series MVP was awarded in 1955. Since then, only four players - Sandy Koufax (1963 and 1965), Bob Gibson (1964 and 1967), Reggie Jackson (1973 and 1977) and Corey Seager (2020 and 2023) - have won the award multiple times. Only two World Series - 1981 and 2001 - featured multiple MVPs.
Here's a list of all-time World Series MVP winners:
2023: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
2022: Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros
2021: Jorge Soler, Atlanta Braves
2020: Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers
2019: Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals
2018: Steve Pearce, Boston Red Sox
2017: George Springer, Houston Astros
2016: Ben Zobrist, Chicago Cubs
2015: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
2014: Madison Bumgarner, San Francisco Giants
2013: David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox
2012: Pablo Sandoval, San Francisco Giants
2011: David Freese, St. Louis Cardinals
2010: Edgar Renteria, San Francisco Giants
2009: Hideki Matsui, New York Yankees
2008: Cole Hamels, Philadelphia Phillies
2007: Mike Lowell, Boston Red Sox
2006: David Eckstein, St. Louis Cardinals
2005: Jermaine Dye, Chicago White Sox
2004: Manny Ramirez, Boston Red Sox
2003: Josh Beckett, Florida Marlins
2002: Troy Glaus, Anaheim Angels
2001: Curt Schilling, Arizona Diamondbacks; Randy Johnson, Arizona Diamondbacks
2000: Derek Jeter, New York Yankees
1999: Mariano Rivera, New York Yankees
1998: Scott Brosius, New York Yankees
1997: Livan Hernandez, Florida Marlins
1996: John Wetteland, New York Yankees
1995: Tom Glavine, Atlanta Braves
1993: Paul Molitor, Toronto Blue Jays
1992: Pat Borders, Toronto Blue Jays
1991: Jack Morris, Minnesota Twins
1990: Jose Rijo, Cincinnati Reds
1989: Dave Stewart, Oakland Athletics
1988: Orel Hershiser, Los Angeles Dodgers
1987: Frank Viola, Minnesota Twins
1986: Ray Knight, New York Mets
1985: Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City Royals
1984: Alan Trammell, Detroit Tigers
1983: Rick Dempsey, Baltimore Orioles
1982: Darrell Porter, St. Louis Cardinals
1981: Ron Cey, Los Angeles Dodgers; Pedro Guerrero, Los Angeles Dodgers; Steve Yeager, Los Angeles Dodgers
1980: Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia Phillies
1979: Willie Stargell, Pittsburgh Pirates
1978: Bucky Dent, New York Yankees
1977: Reggie Jackson, New York Yankees
1976: Johnny Bench, Cincinnati Reds
1975: Pete Rose, Cincinnati Reds
1974: Rollie Fingers, Oakland Athletics
1973: Reggie Jackson, Oakland Athletics
1972: Gene Tenace, Oakland Athletics
1971: Roberto Clemente, Pittsburgh Pirates
1970: Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles
1969: Donn Clendenon, New York Mets
1968: Mickey Lolich, Detroit Tigers
1967: Bob Gibson, St. Louis Cardinals
1966: Frank Robinson, Baltimore Orioles
1965: Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodgers
1964: Bob Gibson, St. Louis Cardinals
1963: Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodgers
1962: Ralph Terry, New York Yankees
1961: Whitey Ford, New York Yankees
1960: Bobby Richardson, New York Yankees
1959: Larry Sherry, Los Angeles Dodgers
1958: Bob Turley, New York Yankees
1957: Lew Burdette, Milwaukee Braves
1956: Don Larsen, New York Yankees
1955: Johnny Podres, Brooklyn Dodgers
