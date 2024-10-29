Who has won MLB World Series MVP? All-time winners list

Open Extended Reactions

There's no bigger stage in baseball than the World Series. The fall classic features the two league champions vying for the sport's biggest prize. The player (or in some years, the players) who shines brightest on the World Series stage is named World Series MVP.

The first World Series MVP was awarded in 1955. Since then, only four players - Sandy Koufax (1963 and 1965), Bob Gibson (1964 and 1967), Reggie Jackson (1973 and 1977) and Corey Seager (2020 and 2023) - have won the award multiple times. Only two World Series - 1981 and 2001 - featured multiple MVPs.

Here's a list of all-time World Series MVP winners:

2023: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

2022: Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros

2021: Jorge Soler, Atlanta Braves

2020: Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers

2019: Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals

2018: Steve Pearce, Boston Red Sox

2017: George Springer, Houston Astros

2016: Ben Zobrist, Chicago Cubs

2015: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

2014: Madison Bumgarner, San Francisco Giants

2013: David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox

2012: Pablo Sandoval, San Francisco Giants

2011: David Freese, St. Louis Cardinals

2010: Edgar Renteria, San Francisco Giants

2009: Hideki Matsui, New York Yankees

2008: Cole Hamels, Philadelphia Phillies

2007: Mike Lowell, Boston Red Sox

2006: David Eckstein, St. Louis Cardinals

2005: Jermaine Dye, Chicago White Sox

2004: Manny Ramirez, Boston Red Sox

2003: Josh Beckett, Florida Marlins

2002: Troy Glaus, Anaheim Angels

2001: Curt Schilling, Arizona Diamondbacks; Randy Johnson, Arizona Diamondbacks

2000: Derek Jeter, New York Yankees

1999: Mariano Rivera, New York Yankees

1998: Scott Brosius, New York Yankees

1997: Livan Hernandez, Florida Marlins

1996: John Wetteland, New York Yankees

1995: Tom Glavine, Atlanta Braves

1993: Paul Molitor, Toronto Blue Jays

1992: Pat Borders, Toronto Blue Jays

1991: Jack Morris, Minnesota Twins

1990: Jose Rijo, Cincinnati Reds

1989: Dave Stewart, Oakland Athletics

1988: Orel Hershiser, Los Angeles Dodgers

1987: Frank Viola, Minnesota Twins

1986: Ray Knight, New York Mets

1985: Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City Royals

1984: Alan Trammell, Detroit Tigers

1983: Rick Dempsey, Baltimore Orioles

1982: Darrell Porter, St. Louis Cardinals

1981: Ron Cey, Los Angeles Dodgers; Pedro Guerrero, Los Angeles Dodgers; Steve Yeager, Los Angeles Dodgers

1980: Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia Phillies

1979: Willie Stargell, Pittsburgh Pirates

1978: Bucky Dent, New York Yankees

1977: Reggie Jackson, New York Yankees

1976: Johnny Bench, Cincinnati Reds

1975: Pete Rose, Cincinnati Reds

1974: Rollie Fingers, Oakland Athletics

1973: Reggie Jackson, Oakland Athletics

1972: Gene Tenace, Oakland Athletics

1971: Roberto Clemente, Pittsburgh Pirates

1970: Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles

1969: Donn Clendenon, New York Mets

1968: Mickey Lolich, Detroit Tigers

1967: Bob Gibson, St. Louis Cardinals

1966: Frank Robinson, Baltimore Orioles

1965: Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodgers

1964: Bob Gibson, St. Louis Cardinals

1963: Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodgers

1962: Ralph Terry, New York Yankees

1961: Whitey Ford, New York Yankees

1960: Bobby Richardson, New York Yankees

1959: Larry Sherry, Los Angeles Dodgers

1958: Bob Turley, New York Yankees

1957: Lew Burdette, Milwaukee Braves

1956: Don Larsen, New York Yankees

1955: Johnny Podres, Brooklyn Dodgers

