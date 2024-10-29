        <
        >

          Who has won MLB World Series MVP? All-time winners list

          Corey Seager celebrates winning World Series MVP with the Texas Rangers in 2023. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
          • Keith Jenkins
          Oct 29, 2024, 01:38 AM

          There's no bigger stage in baseball than the World Series. The fall classic features the two league champions vying for the sport's biggest prize. The player (or in some years, the players) who shines brightest on the World Series stage is named World Series MVP.

          The first World Series MVP was awarded in 1955. Since then, only four players - Sandy Koufax (1963 and 1965), Bob Gibson (1964 and 1967), Reggie Jackson (1973 and 1977) and Corey Seager (2020 and 2023) - have won the award multiple times. Only two World Series - 1981 and 2001 - featured multiple MVPs.

          Here's a list of all-time World Series MVP winners:

          2023: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

          2022: Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros

          2021: Jorge Soler, Atlanta Braves

          2020: Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers

          2019: Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals

          2018: Steve Pearce, Boston Red Sox

          2017: George Springer, Houston Astros

          2016: Ben Zobrist, Chicago Cubs

          2015: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

          2014: Madison Bumgarner, San Francisco Giants

          2013: David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox

          2012: Pablo Sandoval, San Francisco Giants

          2011: David Freese, St. Louis Cardinals

          2010: Edgar Renteria, San Francisco Giants

          2009: Hideki Matsui, New York Yankees

          2008: Cole Hamels, Philadelphia Phillies

          2007: Mike Lowell, Boston Red Sox

          2006: David Eckstein, St. Louis Cardinals

          2005: Jermaine Dye, Chicago White Sox

          2004: Manny Ramirez, Boston Red Sox

          2003: Josh Beckett, Florida Marlins

          2002: Troy Glaus, Anaheim Angels

          2001: Curt Schilling, Arizona Diamondbacks; Randy Johnson, Arizona Diamondbacks

          2000: Derek Jeter, New York Yankees

          1999: Mariano Rivera, New York Yankees

          1998: Scott Brosius, New York Yankees

          1997: Livan Hernandez, Florida Marlins

          1996: John Wetteland, New York Yankees

          1995: Tom Glavine, Atlanta Braves

          1993: Paul Molitor, Toronto Blue Jays

          1992: Pat Borders, Toronto Blue Jays

          1991: Jack Morris, Minnesota Twins

          1990: Jose Rijo, Cincinnati Reds

          1989: Dave Stewart, Oakland Athletics

          1988: Orel Hershiser, Los Angeles Dodgers

          1987: Frank Viola, Minnesota Twins

          1986: Ray Knight, New York Mets

          1985: Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City Royals

          1984: Alan Trammell, Detroit Tigers

          1983: Rick Dempsey, Baltimore Orioles

          1982: Darrell Porter, St. Louis Cardinals

          1981: Ron Cey, Los Angeles Dodgers; Pedro Guerrero, Los Angeles Dodgers; Steve Yeager, Los Angeles Dodgers

          1980: Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia Phillies

          1979: Willie Stargell, Pittsburgh Pirates

          1978: Bucky Dent, New York Yankees

          1977: Reggie Jackson, New York Yankees

          1976: Johnny Bench, Cincinnati Reds

          1975: Pete Rose, Cincinnati Reds

          1974: Rollie Fingers, Oakland Athletics

          1973: Reggie Jackson, Oakland Athletics

          1972: Gene Tenace, Oakland Athletics

          1971: Roberto Clemente, Pittsburgh Pirates

          1970: Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles

          1969: Donn Clendenon, New York Mets

          1968: Mickey Lolich, Detroit Tigers

          1967: Bob Gibson, St. Louis Cardinals

          1966: Frank Robinson, Baltimore Orioles

          1965: Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodgers

          1964: Bob Gibson, St. Louis Cardinals

          1963: Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodgers

          1962: Ralph Terry, New York Yankees

          1961: Whitey Ford, New York Yankees

          1960: Bobby Richardson, New York Yankees

          1959: Larry Sherry, Los Angeles Dodgers

          1958: Bob Turley, New York Yankees

          1957: Lew Burdette, Milwaukee Braves

          1956: Don Larsen, New York Yankees

          1955: Johnny Podres, Brooklyn Dodgers

          Check out the ESPN MLB hub page for the latest news, in-depth profiles, stats, schedules and more.